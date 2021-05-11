Lawton City Council approves rezoning request for medical marijuana growth complex

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon to rezone a property on northwest Cache Road, allowing the building to become a medical marijuana growth complex.
It’s located near Sunset Memorial Gardens cemetery near the western city limit.
In a public hearing, a representative from the cemetery asked council to deny the request, voicing concerns that people visit loved ones right across the street.
After some questions about whether the facility would glow, members voted to approve the request.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.