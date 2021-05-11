Lawton man charged after being accused in nunchuck attack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked another person with nunchucks Saturday.
According to the affidavit, police were called to Lee Boulevard where Kenneth Copeland had reportedly attacked the man with the nunchucks outside of a store.
Investigators say Copeland hit the victim several times in the face and head before leaving.
He was later found around 14 St and Jefferson, allegedly with the nunchucks still in his hands.
Copeland has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and is being held on a $20,000 bond.
