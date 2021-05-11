New bill to benefit law enforcement

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma law enforcement will soon be able to track people easier thanks to a new law.
Representative Rande Worthen of Lawton helped push Senate Bill 2-7-2 through the house.
It allows law enforcement to contact phone carriers like Sprint, Verizon, and many others in emergency situations to obtain the location of a cell phone to help track down an individual.
“A law enforcement agency will have to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. They’ll be the source of that information. They’ll reach out to those carriers and that way they’ll be the central hub for locating that information, and then referring it back to the local law enforcement agency,” Worthen said.
The bill is aimed towards helping law enforcement with kidnappings that could result in a life or death situation.
“It could be a young child that’s been abducted or a child predator that’s been making contact with a child. We are trying to locate that child in an emergency situation,” Worthen said.
Worthen thinks law enforcement could use this new law to find elderly people who may go missing as well.
“Where maybe there was an elderly individual that maybe had dementia and they left their home and no one knows exactly where they’re at. So they can reach out and try to locate and find that location, and try to help that individual,” Worthen said.
Worthen said this is a big deal because before this phone carriers could choose if they wanted to release the information.
The bill was signed by Governor Stitt last week and will go into effect on November 1st.
