7News First Alert Weather: Rain lingers into Wednesday with a nice end to the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy light rain as most of the thunderstorm activity will be well off to the east and towards the ArkLaTex region. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
On Wednesday, an upper level trough will initiate isolated-to-scattered showers and storms for parts of Texoma. Storms that develop tomorrow are expected to be non-severe. It’ll will be warmer than today, however unseasonably cool for this time of year with highs topping out in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15.
An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build across the Southern Plains allowing for pleasant weather through the rest of the workweek. Another disturbance will arrive late Saturday night bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms across Texoma through much of Sunday. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out.
A deepening trough will arrive early next week bringing and with enough atmospheric energy available there will be a better chance for severe weather to occur.
