Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to hold career fair in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will be hosting a career fair in Lawton on Friday.
The event will be hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is meant to assist claimants as they search for employment opportunities and employers as they actively look to fill open positions.
Job seekers will find a multitude of open positions across a variety of businesses and industries. OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt says there are over 700 positions available currently in Comanche County.
“We look forward to hosting Lawton-area employers and those looking for employment at our career fair this Friday,” said Zumwalt. “Participating employers have more than 700 positions available and ready to be filled in the Comanche County area. Right now is a great time for claimants to look for work, and we encourage anyone looking for employment to register and attend.”
Claimants who attend can fulfill their weekly work search requirement and network with local employers.
You can pre-register for the event on OESC’s website, They are also hosting a virtual career fair through May 28.
