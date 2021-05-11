Results are in for several Southwest Oklahoma elections

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Voters in several Southwest Oklahoma areas made their voices heard in a number of elections Tuesday.
In Comanche County, voters failed to pass a school bond for Bishop Public Schools.
Although it got 57% approval, it did not get the 60% supermajority needed to pass.
That bond would have gone towards a new middle school.
In Jackson County, voters overwhelmingly approved a special sales tax.
It succeeded with over 70% of the vote.
The money would be used for renovations to the courthouse
Voters in Harmon County nearly unanimously approved an improvement proposition for the city of Hollis.
Across four reporting precincts, 99% of the vote was in favor of the proposition.
And 100% of the vote was in favor of a city improvement proposition for Rush Springs.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.