Supervisor, educator from Hobart wins statewide award

HOBART, Okla. (TNN) - A supervisor and parent educator from Hobart has received statewide acclaim.
Emma Shandor was one of seven Oklahomans honored by the Oklahoma State Department of Health for their commitment to and leadership in child abuse prevention.
Shandor is a supervisor and parent educator at Great Plains Youth & Family Services, Inc.
She won the Outstanding Home Visitor Award.
Parent educators help parents develop the skills necessary to raise physically and emotionally healthy children.
She was recognized for directing, coordinating, supporting and evaluating parent educators as well as providing in-home parent education.
She does home visits with parent educators who have families that need an interpreter, as she is bilingual.
The Oklahoma Child Abuse Prevention Awards are typically held at the state capitol, but were held virtually with small in-person presentation ceremonies due to the pandemic.
