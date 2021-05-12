Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man accused of dispensary burglary

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of stealing from a dispensary.
According to the affidavit, Robert Walker allegedly broke into the business in April by pulling back the building’s siding and crawling up through the space and then down into the building through the ceiling.
He is accused of stealing several items. Investigators say Walker was identified from security footage.
He has been charged second-degree burglary and is facing a bond of $50,000 once arrested.
