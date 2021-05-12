Carnival hosted by Duncan Noons Lions Club begins Thursday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Noons Lions Club will be hosting a carnival in Duncan beginning Thursday.
The carnival will take place May 13 through May 15 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. Thursday and Friday the carnival will be open from 6p.m. to 11 p.m., while Saturday’s the event will go from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no cost to get into the event, the only cost is to the riders, those playing games, and those who are dining.
Additionally, $25, “FastPass” wristbands will be available for each night.
They’re holding the event as a fundraiser for their efforts to provide eyewear, exams, and health screenings for the community.
For more information, you can visit the Duncan Noon Lions Club Carnival’s Facebook event page.
