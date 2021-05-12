City of Lawton to launch second Citizens Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city of Lawton has released applications for its 2021 Citizens Academy. The program debuted in 2019 but was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic. With COVID-19 numbers now decreasing officials say it’s safe to move forward with the program this year.
Academy classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from July 19th through October 28th at City Hall.
A few criteria must be met for participants to enroll. They must be 18 years or older, must be able to provide their own transportation and must be either a citizen of Lawton, own their own business in Lawton or work full time in Lawton.
Participants will tour the court, police department, fire department, public safety facility, emergency communications, water treatment plant as well as the offices of finance and engineering.
Program leaders say participants will also engage in mock debates and role play scenarios and will be encouraged to engage actively in class discussions as well.
The program is free to attend and applications can be found at City Hall or online at https://www.lawtonok.gov/programs/2021-citizens-academy. Applications can be submitted in person at City Hall or by emailing publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov. The deadline to submit applications is July 2nd.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.