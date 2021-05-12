City of Lawton welcomes Dewayne Burk as new Deputy City Manager

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will be welcoming a new Deputy City Manager May 17.
Dewayne Burk began his career with the City 29 years ago with the Lawton Fire Department. He spent 27 years in the department before retiring as Fire Chief in 2019.
He then took a position as Human Resources Director, where he played an important role in navigating City staff through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his new role as Deputy City Manager, Burk will oversee the departments of Municipal Court, Emergency Communications, Parks & Recreations, Fire, Police, and Community Relations.
He will also aid in a multitude of other responsibilities including, overseeing fiscal management and proposing annual budgets, promoting community coordination, encouraging interagency collaboration as well as many others.
Dewayne Burk will be succeeding Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley, who will depart May 14.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.