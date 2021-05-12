Comanche Co. Health Dept. to offer vaccine clinics for students at SWOK schools starting next week

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - On Wednesday, the CDC recommended the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on kids between the ages of 12 and 15.
The Comanche County Health Department is already making a push to make that vaccine available to schools in southwest Oklahoma starting Monday.
Brandie Combs from the Comanche County Health Department said this population is more difficult to vaccinate because kids will need parental consent, but they’re trying to make it easier by planning the clinics either before or after school.
“They’re very mobile, they get infected with the virus, they move around, they can certainly spread it a whole lot easier,” she said, “and so we want to prevent any type of opportunities for outbreaks, any type of opportunities for this virus to spread and continue changing in our communities.”
Among the first schools in southwest Oklahoma to offer clinics are Cache Public Schools and MacArthur Middle School.
Both clinics are from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday after school.
“It’s another step in getting us to normal, and we talk about that a lot,” she said. “It’s a really exciting step because what we’re seeing now as the strain of this virus changes that we’re seeing more kids get affected and infected with this virus.”
Cache Public Schools was one of the first districts in the area to lift their mask mandate last month.
Superintendent Chad Hance said he isn’t aware of an active case within the district since then, but it’s still nice to be able to offer vaccines to students.
“We’re always excited to do anything we can help kind of curb what we’ve been going through for the past year,” he said. “We feel like this is a good opportunity for those parents that feel like they want to have their kids vaccinated that they’ll have that opportunity to do that here locally.”
He said the district won’t be making vaccines mandatory. it’s a choice that’s completely up to parents.
“I know that there’s probably going to be incentives for parents to consider later on from the CDC or Health Department regarding students that are fully vaccinated,” he said. “I don’t know what those incentives might be but hopefully they’ll be something that will encourage students to become vaccinated.”
Other schools already scheduled to have clinics for students are Lawton High School, Duke, Anadarko.
Combs said parents should check for upcoming vaccination clinic schedules through local media, the Comanche County Health Department’s Facebook page and their child’s backpack.
