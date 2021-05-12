Deadly crash on Highway 7 in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Smoke was seen for miles after a deadly crash along Highway 7 Wednesday evening.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. just west of 90th Street.
A pickup and a van both ended up in the ditch next the eastbound lanes.
The van caught fire with the flames quickly taking over.
Trooper Zachary Wright says one person in the van was killed, though they’re not sure at this time what caused the crash.
“It’s a bad accident, vehicle caught on fire, so we’re just gonna have to continue an investigation to figure out what happened,” Wright said.
Trooper Wright says it will likely take time to identify the victim due to the fire.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted at 75th street as crews worked the scene.
You can count on your 7NEWS team to bring you the latest as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.