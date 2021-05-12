First Alert 7 Forecast (5/12AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
While many are waking up to cloudy skies there are some light to moderate rain showers near Hollis and Childress. The threat for rain remains low and isolated throughout the entire day today and little measurable precipitation is expected. The chance for rain will diminish completely by the evening and some clearing will take place. However, expect more cloud cover today compared to sunshine keeping highs in the mid 60s. Look for winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 20s.
With the clearing skies we’ll see overnight temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the mid 40s! Overnight northeast winds will turn towards the east.
Today technically starts off the beginning of a warming trend as an upper level ridge will build out west. Not only will temperatures slowly warm up but we’re also looking at drier conditions for Thursday and Friday! Tomorrow we’re looking mostly sunny skies with southeast wind at 5 to 15mph. With more sun and southerly flow, temperatures will rise into the low 70s. Remnants from a convective complex in the Central and High Plains Thursday night could make its way into the area early on Friday morning, bringing with it some showers and a few storms. I don’t think we’ll see much of this and many, if not all will stay dry!
The day on Friday is looking to stay dry with mostly sunny skies but during the evening isolated showers and thunderstorms may move into portions of northwestern Oklahoma from the northwest Friday night. For us in Texoma, those in Altus, Hollis, Childress and Hobart have a better chance of seeing any rain.
Another wave of energy, a stronger one, will move in by the weekend. This will lead to rain showers and some storm chances across the area. Mainly numerous to scattered rain. High temperatures, despite the rain, will warm into the low 80s (finally near average)!! South winds at 10 to 20mph.
By Sunday, another disturbance will move in bringing instability and the ingredients for strong to severe storms. The confidence seems low for severe weather on Sunday, however Monday and Tuesday looks to be the better chance for large hail and damaging wind activity. As cold front will move in Sunday night but there looks to be little to no impact on temperatures. Sunday and Monday will stay in the low 80s with south winds.
There is another hint at another wave moving through on Wednesday night into Thursday, which could bring another round of convection into the area. Mostly southerly flow will persist in the long term, and temperatures should reflect that as they will stay around normal.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
