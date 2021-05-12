First Alert 7 Forecast (5/12AM)

Today technically starts off the beginning of a warming trend as an upper level ridge will build out west. Not only will temperatures slowly warm up but we’re also looking at drier conditions for Thursday and Friday! Tomorrow we’re looking mostly sunny skies with southeast wind at 5 to 15mph. With more sun and southerly flow, temperatures will rise into the low 70s. Remnants from a convective complex in the Central and High Plains Thursday night could make its way into the area early on Friday morning, bringing with it some showers and a few storms. I don’t think we’ll see much of this and many, if not all will stay dry!