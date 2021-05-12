Ft. Sill prepares for Armed Forces Day Concert

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Preparations are underway for the Armed Forces Day Concert this weekend at Fort Sill.
Fort Sill’s Armed Forces Day Concert with Trace Adkins and the Powell Brothers is this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Polo Field.
You won’t need a visitor’s pass to get into the concert if you go through Gate 2.
Post officials gave 7News a rundown on the safety measures that will be in place for the concert.
“If you want to visit—you can’t bring your guns from off post. You shouldn’t bring alcohol from off post on to post and of course and illicit drugs whether it is medical or not whether it is prescribed or not you shouldn’t bring it with you onto the installation. So all of those security measures are in place now and will be in place on the day of the event,” said Lieutenant Colonel Michael King.
As for COVID-19 precautions, officials say masks are required and they have spray painted circles on the grass to hold up to 6 people in them to help with social distancing.
“We will have circles, that have 4-6 people in those circles to help maintain social distancing, and we will have staff and military police in uniform and not in uniform helping to enforce those standards,” said Colonel Taylor.
The concert is free and open to the public.
