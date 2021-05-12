Gov. Stitt to host cookout near PETA billboard

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt is planning a cookout near a PETA billboard.
In a statement Wednesday, the Governor said he plans to have a cookout near the billboard that calls him out for his support of meat producers.
The cookout is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday on SE 15th St. in Oklahoma City west of I-35.
PETA says they put up the billboard after Governor Stitt declared a week in March as “Meat All Week” in response to Colorado’s meat-free day.
