Gov. Stitt signs “No Patient Left Alone Act”

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that allows hospital patients to designate a visitor to have unrestricted visitation.
House Bill 2687, or the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” was written by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck of Elgin.
Rep. Hasenbeck says she filed the legislation after hearing from constituents who couldn’t have loved ones visit them during the pandemic.
“Adding isolation on top of health struggles drastically affects the patient’s mental health, and many people died without getting to see their family or friends one last time,” Hasenbeck said. “I am very glad to see this bill signed into law so all Oklahomans can have at least one visitor while they’re hospitalized.”
The bill moves to end the termination, suspension or waiver of visitation rights by a hospital, the State Department of Health or any government entity.
It also requires hospital to post information about patients’ rights in prominent places.
It goes into effect November 1st.
