Lawton elementary school students participate in first Junior Robotics Competition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools held their first Junior Robotics Competition Wednesday at Central Mall.
Fourth and Fifth grade students from elementary schools across Lawton, including Carriage Hills, Freedom, Pat Henry, Ridgecrest and Whittier elementary schools, participated in the competition.
The teams had to build and code a robot that could race to the finish line and drive back.
Vanessa Perez, one of the competition organizers, described what the kids had to do and how this event could help shape their future.
“There are different components, they had to code and build in order to drive. and then have a code as well for their races. Which is awesome, because this is an entryway into programs they will be able to do in middle school, high school ,and through career tech, and hopefully introduce them to a career,” said Perez.
The kids met weekly to prepare for the competition, getting the opportunity to show off what they learned like working as a team, as well as their programming and STEM skills.
