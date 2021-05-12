Lawton Police issue multiple tickets after car crashes into pole

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several tickets were issued by Lawton Police to a man who crashed into a pole Wednesday.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 20th Street and Elm.
Officers say the driver was going too fast and lost control of the car, crashing into and cracking the pole.
He reportedly jumped out and ran away with a small child in tow.
Police report they were able to quickly catch up tot the man near 20th and Glen.
They then issued the driver multiple tickets.
