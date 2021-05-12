Lawton Police Officers honored with Griddles and Gratitude event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Officers were served a hot and tasty breakfast Wednesday morning during the Griddles and Gratitude event.
Lawton Women’s Auxiliary and retired Lawton officers hosted the breakfast and thanks to volunteers showing up to cook as early as 1 a.m., night shift officers got to fill their bellies with some bacon before the end of their shift.
Laurie Porter, was one of the Lawton’s Women Auxiliary volunteers who showed up to help with the event.
“Its the very least we can do for them. They are public servants, they have servants hearts. they give 100 percent when they’re on duty, they give 100 percent when they’re off duty, if feeding gives them a little more encouragement to finish their shift, then that’s what we’re going to do,” Porter said.
Porter says this is the first time they were able to do an event for all three shifts at the department, but they are hoping to host the event annually.
