Lawton Public Library holds “Adultish Crafts” event featuring crass cross-stitch

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library will be holding a no-kids-allowed crafting event with crass cross-stitch Wednesday evening.
Their “Adultish Crafts” event will be held at the library’s location beginning at 6 p.m., the event is free and there’s no sign-up required.
Organizers say all supplies are provided, including cross-stitch patterns, but you are welcome to bring your own as well.
Instructors will be available to assist and will teach the basics of cross-stitch, although you have free reign to create what you would like to with the provided supplies.
Organizers do warn that this project in particular may contain some “explicit and colorful verbiage.”
For more information, you can visit the “Adultish Crafts” Facebook event page.
