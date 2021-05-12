Medwatch: Wound care center at CCMH awarded for its quality care

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine was nationally recognized for its quality care recently. The center is one of around 50 that received the Robert A. Warriner award for clinical excellence for advanced wound healing out of the more than 600 eligible centers.
“Which is an award given by healogics to centers that demonstrate high healing rates and excellence in all aspects of wound care,” said Dr. Paul Nioce, the medical director of the center.
He said they offer highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
“Being a center with a very high level of acuity patients, meaning they have a lot of comorbidities, a lot of barriers to their healing, says a lot that we’ve been able to obtain and maintain a high level of heal rate even despite these barriers to heal,” he said.
While it feels good to be recognized, he said it takes a team approach to treat the patients and get them healed.
“We don’t work in a vacuum,” Dr. Nioce said. “We definitely rely on the help of our colleagues in cardiology, podiatrist, the general surgeons, vascular surgeons. We can’t do what we do without their help as well.”
He said their efforts help put their patients on the track to success.
