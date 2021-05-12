7News First Alert Weather: A warming trend kicks off tomorrow and sunshine makes a return

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with light winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.
On Thursday, you’ll want a jacket to start the day, however temperatures will rebound into the low 70s late in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the southeast at 5-10 mph.
On Friday, the warming trend continues with highs topping out near 80 degrees. A cluster of storms will start up along the dry line across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandle with a few showers and storms weakening as they approach Texoma late Friday night. A few of our western and central counties could see rain.
A trough will dive across the southwest and the first of several disturbances will approach our area. There will be a strong Cap in place on Saturday, which will limit the coverage of showers and storms, however the Cap could break in a few spots allowing for storms to develop quickly. At the moment, an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.
On Sunday, the trough will send another disturbance our way, however the Cap is expected to become weaker and allow scattered showers and storms to develop across the area. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible.
The upper-level low associated with the trough will move closer to Texoma early next week bringing an increase in Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), or atmospheric energy, dew points will be in the 60s and temperatures will be near 80 degrees. These factors could allow a few strong-to-severe storms to develop. Storms that become severe will be capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts and localized flooding could be possible.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.