7News First Alert Weather: A warming trend kicks off tomorrow and sunshine makes a return

The upper-level low associated with the trough will move closer to Texoma early next week bringing an increase in Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), or atmospheric energy, dew points will be in the 60s and temperatures will be near 80 degrees. These factors could allow a few strong-to-severe storms to develop. Storms that become severe will be capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts and localized flooding could be possible.