Customs and Border Protection helicopter crashes in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Fire crews in Oklahoma City were called to a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Fire Department says two pilots were able to make it out after the chopper hit the ground.
Media in Oklahoma City is reporting that it was a Customs and Border Protection helicopter that crashed.
After it crashed, they say it caught fire and burned down to its frame.
Both pilots are expected to survive.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
