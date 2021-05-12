Virtual hiring event to take place for Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be a virtual hiring events will be held for Lawton Correctional Facility and Sitel held Thursday.
Sitel will be holding online open interviews from 9 a.m. the 6 p.m. to hire customer service agents from home.
A working microphone and camera will be required.
Lawton Correctional is hiring officers, a cook Supervisor, Food Service Clerk, Case Manager, Substance Abuse Counselor, Unit Manager, Training Manager, and Barber.
For more information or to register, you can visit Sitel’s Facebook event page.
The Geo Group will also be hosting a virtual open house, which you can register for on their website.
