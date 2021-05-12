Walters golf team is state champions again

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Walters Blue Devils are celebrating their first golf state championship in over two decades.
The team was able to cash in on their third championship after going up 21-strokes the first round and capping the victory off the next day, winning by a whopping 37-strokes.
Head Coach John Nease was able to break that drought in his first year of coaching the team.
“We flew under the radar. We didn’t come in ranked or anything and all of the boys played baseball also so I know we didn’t have much practice time. We would go out on Sunday and hit the ball around a little bit and show up at tournaments. We were kind of relaxed going through it, and nobody was stressed out about it, and I think that actually helped up play better when it came time for playoffs,” Nease said.
Nease said he knew the boys had the potential but never could’ve predicted this.
A few players from the team are soaking the memorable moment all in.
“It feels really good knowing that the freshman we have stepped up in a big way. I didn’t play very good, but we have a couple freshman step up and carry the team, and it feels really good,” Senior Heath King said.
“It feels great, to be honest. We lost out in baseball, and then to end on a golf state championship just feels wonderful,” Senior Cruz Perez said.
“We played great all season. We really came together the last few weeks and won a couple, and just played a good round and it was fun playing every weekend together,” Freshman Carter Ray said.
Nease said he couldn’t be more proud of how the boys pushed each other week in and week out during the entire season.
“They worked together well they always picked each other up when somebody was having a hard hole or a hard day, and they were always there for each other. I got more compliments this year about the type of young mean they were instead of the good golfers they were, and that what made me proud as the coach,” Nease said.
