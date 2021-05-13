Budget agreement reached in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, along with leadership from the state House and Senate, announced a budget deal for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year on Thursday that includes no cuts to any state agencies.
It includes more than $3 billion for education, not including investment from property tax dollars.
House Republicans previously announced their support for at least $135 million dollars in additional funding for common education so class size limits for kindergarten and first grade can match what’s specified by House Bill 1017 and Senate Bill 193.
This proposed budget brings education’s budget up by $171 million.
The budget agreement also puts back $800 million into the state’s rainy day fund, bringing the total to more than $1 billion to be used in case of emergencies.
In terms of tax rates, it lowers them for individuals and businesses.
The individual income tax rate would drop down from 5% to 4.75%, while the corporate income tax deduction would go from 6% to 4%.
Lawmakers said as they finalize the process, those numbers could change slightly.
