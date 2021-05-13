Comanche Red River Hotel Casino holding job fair

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is holding a job fair in Devol.
The job fair began Thursday, but continues Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., taking place inside the Warrior Room.
They are currently hiring for more than 30 positions including table games dealers, security guards, hotel service and supervisor positions.
Organizers say everyone 18 years and older is welcome and on-site interviews will be conducted. You can apply online on Comanche Red River Hotel Casino’s website.
For more information, you can visit the job fair’s Facebook event page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.