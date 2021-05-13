Elgin Superintendent speaks on recent surfaced fight video

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin Public Schools is investigating a fight that happened last week, and video of it is now spreading on social media.
The fight broke out in the school’s fieldhouse during weight training class.
In the video, two students are wrestling on the ground, and an adult who is accused of trying to break up the fight by kneeing one students in the head and neck area multiple times.
That adult was identified as Beau Beathard an assistant high school football coach.
Superintendent Nate Meraz said the coach has since been placed on paid administrative leave.
“Which allows us to remove a person from the situation, from the campus. That gives them time to collect and make a statement and gives us time to work through this process without them being present,” Meraz said.
Meraz said the district will take the necessary time they need to thoroughly investigate the situation.
“Everyone wants an immediate answer. Everyone wants me to give them a clue on how this is heading. But I can tell you the thing to says is that we’ll get this right,” Meraz said.
But until then, he’s withholding comments on what happened.
“As far as commenting on that video. I’ll let everyone view it and make their own comments. My emotional reaction to a video won’t play into the adjudication of this matter. It’s a very serious matter, and we take it very serious,” Meraz said.
He also couldn’t talk about students involved because of privacy law.
