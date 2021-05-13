First Alert Forecast (5/13AM)

Showers will come to an end during the morning of Saturday but don’t put the rain gear away just yet because we’re looking at an active pattern going forward. With south winds drawing in moisture from the gulf and a strong and strengthening low level jet this, plus decent instability will lead to showers and some storms for the weekend and most of next week. Throughout the rest of the long term, storms are possible each day across the area and have the potential to be severe. One thing to note in the long term is that with the continuous chances of rain and storms across the area, flooding could cause more of an issue. The flooding potential will be something to look at, once confidence in storms increase in future forecasts.