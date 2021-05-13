First Alert Forecast (5/13AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s pre-Friday Texoma! This Thursday’s forecast will consist of quiet and calm conditions for the morning commute. Some may see patchy fog with extra moisture but many won’t. Sunrise is at 6:32AM. During the day we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and southeast winds. This combination will allow for temperatures to rise into the low to mid 70s area wide!
A weak wave of energy will pass by during the day tomorrow. Models are hinting at a few isolated showers during the day but the threat for any precipitation remains low. With this being said, there looks to be a better chance for showers and possibly a few storms late Friday/ overnight into Saturday. Confidence in storm initiation is low right now but thing is something we’ll keep our eye on over the next 48 or so hours. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s!!
Showers will come to an end during the morning of Saturday but don’t put the rain gear away just yet because we’re looking at an active pattern going forward. With south winds drawing in moisture from the gulf and a strong and strengthening low level jet this, plus decent instability will lead to showers and some storms for the weekend and most of next week. Throughout the rest of the long term, storms are possible each day across the area and have the potential to be severe. One thing to note in the long term is that with the continuous chances of rain and storms across the area, flooding could cause more of an issue. The flooding potential will be something to look at, once confidence in storms increase in future forecasts.
As far as temperatures are concerned highs will increase into the weekend and taper off into the mid to upper 70s for most of the long term, which is around normal for this time of year. Lows will also increase into the weekend and remain around the upper 50s to low 60s for the remainder of the forecast.
Track any showers and storms with the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
