Flowermound Elementary School celebrates end of school year with annual Fun Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Flowermound Elementary School held their annual Fun Day Thursday!
Preparation for the event began Wednesday when organizers started setting up inflatables and concessions to celebrate the end of another school year.
Flowermound’s Superintendent and Principal, Dax Trent, explains that they wanted to make this year’s Fun Day extra special after an unusual school year.
“This year has been a trying year. It’s been good for the kids. So we wanted to party hard for the year. They’ve done well. We have all of our in person students here and we invited our virtual students out. Some of them met their teacher for the first time today. It was a celebration. We couldn’t be more proud of our staff and our kids,” said Trent.
He says this event has been held every year since 2005, with the exception of last year, and just continues to keep growing.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.