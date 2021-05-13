Governor Stitt signs sex trafficking education bill into law

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A bill to allow students to learn about the dangers of sex trafficking in Oklahoma has been signed into law.
Rep. Todd Russ of Cordell co-authored House Bill 2396, which authorizes some nonprofit organizations to provide prevention and education programs to freshmen students at colleges and universities in the state.
The bill specifies that the nonprofits have to specialize in educational programs on trafficking and exploitation.
“Young college students are a particular target for sex traffickers and those who would exploit them,” Russ said. “Anything we can do to educate these young people to make them aware of the potential dangers and keep them safe from harm is worth our every effort. I’m grateful to the governor for signing this into law and to Senator Stanley for carrying this important legislation in the Senate.
According to the bill, students who take part in these lessons will not have to pay for the materials, while the program provider will be solely responsible for costs.
The law goes into effect November 1st.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.