Initial unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Unemployment is continuing to see a decline in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that initial unemployment claims went down by 426 for the week ending May 8th.
At the end of that week, initial unemployment claims reached 10,551.
Continued claims, meanwhile, went up by 6,338.
They now stand at 31,469.
The national number of initial claims for the week of May 8 was 473,000, dropping 34,000 from the previous week.
The OESC also reminded people this week that not returning to work when recalled or when work is made available could lead to losing unemployment benefits.
The state has paid more than $5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020.
