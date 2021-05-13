Kids 12 to 15 can now get Covid vaccines in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Starting Thursday, people between the age of 12 and 15 years in Oklahoma can get vaccinated.
Appointments are now open for that age group for the Pfizer vaccine only.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health gave an update on the Covid-19 situation Thursday, addressing the new availability and new guidance.
They will not be requiring vaccinations against the Coronavirus for kids in school.
Earlier in the week, U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in kids 12 to 15 years old.
Vaccinations were already open for all adults, and they were open to anyone 16 years old and older for the Pfizer vaccine.
Parents’ permission is required for minors to get vaccinated.
State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said guidance in the state is being updated to allow people who are fully vaccinated to not have to quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health also said they are looking into ways to incentivize people to get shots in order to get more people vaccinated.
