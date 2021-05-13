MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Bass Fishing at Lake Elmer Thomas

LAKE ELMER THOMAS, Okla. (TNN) -Bass fishing is a hobby for some, but it’s a very competitive sport for others.
In 7 News Anchor Makenzie Burk’s latest outdoor adventure, she got some great tips on bass fishing from Fort Sill’s very own Garrison Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell at Lake Elmer Thomas.
CSM Russell Blackwell has been in the Army for 25 years. And in his off time, he’s fishing.
He’s competed in bass tournaments for about 12 years, and fished all over the country.
“Being in the army has afforded me the opportunity to fish lakes and rivers all over the country and some of the best fishing is actually right here on this little lake,” said Blackwell.
But for someone who’s never fished a lake before, finding the fish can be difficult, if you don’t know where to look.
“Grass lines, trees, stumps, rock, we got a good rocky bank right over here those fish like to get in those rocks so areas like that,” said Blackwell.
In the winter, the fish tend to go deeper, which is when a fish finder on your boat, is super helpful.
“It’s got a map on it, it’s got sonar on it, and several different features,” said Blackwell. “So I know where I’m at because it’s got a GPS signal i know where I’m at I know how deep the water is i know how warmer cold the water is.”
Finding the fish is one thing, catching them on the other hand, can be tricky.
“It sounds crazy but you’ve got to learn to let the fish tell you what they want,” said Blackwell.
Every bass fisherman has their own preferences when it comes to fishing, but most all can agree that patience is key.
“If you’re not patient you’re not going to catch fish I don’t care where you’re fishing I don’t care how good their biting,” said Blackwell.
He encourages families to go fishing together, because fishing is much more than just casting a hook into the water.
“Fishing is just something that if you’re patient enough, especially for families,” said Blackwell. “This is a sport that can build memories with you and your dad or your mom your family like like no other sport can.”
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area is open to anyone, as long as you have a pass to get on Fort Sill.
They offer small bass fishing boats for rent as well.
