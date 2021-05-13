7News First Alert Weather: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, party cloudy and cool with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
On Friday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph. Storms will develop along the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and will progress from west-to-east during the evening hours. While storms are expected to weaken as they approach Texoma, a few showers and storms are possible for areas west of I-44.
On Saturday, the upper-level ridge flattens allowing for a southwesterly flow aloft due to an approaching upper-level low. This will allow multiple disturbances to move into Texoma keeping scattered showers and storms possible into next week. The Cap that will be in place will weaken both Saturday and Sunday allowing the possibility for hit and miss storms over the weekend.
A cold front will move into Oklahoma and stall overhead on Monday. The front will remain nearly stationary through Wednesday allowing showers and storms to continue across Texoma. On-and-off severe storms will be possible with the main threats being large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Plus, widespread rainfall totals will range anywhere from 2-4′' with isolated amounts of 5-6′' through Wednesday night.
