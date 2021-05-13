OHP releases details on deadly crash Wednesday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released its report on a deadly crash on Highway 7 that shutdown the roadway for five hours Wednesday night.
In its report OHP says around 8:30, 78-year-old Thomas Ray Lewellen of Lawton, slowed down for an unknown reason. And was hit from behind by another driver before both vehicles left the road. Lewellen’s vehicle then became engulfed in flames.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment at the scene.
