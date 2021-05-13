Semi catches fire on highway in Waurika

A truck fire in Waurika caused traffic to be backed up Thursday morning. (Source: Viewer photo)
By Tyler Boydston | May 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 11:18 AM

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - A truck fire in Waurika caused traffic to be backed up Thursday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said shortly after 7 a.m. that U.S. 70 and northbound U.S. 81 were closed at the junction in Waurika due to a crash.

What caused the semi to catch fire is not known at this time, and neither are the extent of injuries as a result.

This is a developing story.

