Two crashes reported on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There were two separate car crashes that happened around lunch time on Cache Road in Lawton Thursday.
The first occurred in front of Golden Corral in the eastbound lanes of Cache, when a black SUV and a silver SUV collided.
That crash then caused a backup in traffic, causing a second crash.
The second happened just west of the Homestead intersection on Cache Road in the eastbound lanes, involving a white SUV and a silver SUV.
No injuries were reported in either crash.
