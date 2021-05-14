Blanchard man facing child pornography charges

BLANCHARD, Okla. (TNN) - A Blanchard man was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday.
Chance Arlan Mason was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, who were assisted by the Grady County Sheriffs Office and the Chickasha Police Department.
Authorities say the case began in January 2021 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip from an electronic service provider to the OSBI.
The the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children opened an investigation based on the tip, which led them to serve a search warrant on Mason’s residence.
They say he was arrested without incident and taken to the Grady County Jail.
Mason mas been charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.