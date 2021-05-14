Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine clinic Saturday

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - People from Oklahoma and Texas will get a chance to get vaccinated at an event at Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol.
It takes place Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Casino officials say this is a chance for people who need to get their second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.
They’ll be offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shots.
The Moderna shots will be available to everyone 18 and older while the Pfizer shot is available for people 16 and up.
16- and 17-year-olds will need a parent or guardian present.
The clinic will be set up in the Warrior Room of the hotel.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.