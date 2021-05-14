First Alert Forecast (5/14AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday! Any outdoor plans (mowing, tending to the garden, etc.) today is the day to do them! We’re looking at a very wet and active pattern going forward starting with tonight. Before we get there, the day is trending dry under mostly sunny skies. South winds could be breezy at times with 10 to 20mph sustained and gusts into the mid 20s. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
Later this evening clouds will build ahead of our next system. This system will likely maintain strength for storms into the overnight hours with the higher threat for severe weather into the northwest part of the state. Those in Altus, Hollis, Hobart and Childress have a better chance at seeing scattered rain with Frederick, Vernon, Lawton and Chickasha seeing just isolated rain showers overnight. By tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Precipitation will likely come to an end by lunchtime tomorrow but still expect mostly cloudy skies during the day! Despite the clouds, temperatures tomorrow will still warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 20s/30s. Later in the day there will be two big chances for rain. The first along a warm front and then again along a surface trough over the panhandles of Oklahoma & Texas. Timing for these storms is mainly after 6PM. The stronger storms are expected to produce golf ball sized hail and winds 60 to 80mph.
A bigger disturbance will move in early Sunday morning allowing for storms to persist into the morning hours, mainly near I-35. Storms have the potential to go severe but the threat does look to diminish after midnight. Localized flooding may become a problem for those along and south of I-40.
Early Sunday morning temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s. By the afternoon and early evening another disturbance will move in and additional showers and thunderstorms will develop along it, moving eastward overnight. Severe thunderstorms also look possible at this time with hail and winds being the main threats. Sunday will rise into the 70s and low 80s with south winds at 10 to 15mph.
Heading into next week, there are fairly large disagreements regards to the surface pattern late Monday. Regardless of the outcome, more showers and storms are looking very likely Monday evening into early Tuesday and again Tuesday through Thursday with at least a low threat for severe weather. It’s still unclear how severe or widespread the threat will become, however. What is fairly apparent is the threat of flooding during this time given the slow exit of the this system given the ample moisture present. In addition, rain chances may persist into early next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
