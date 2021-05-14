First Alert Forecast (5/14AM)

Precipitation will likely come to an end by lunchtime tomorrow but still expect mostly cloudy skies during the day! Despite the clouds, temperatures tomorrow will still warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 20s/30s. Later in the day there will be two big chances for rain. The first along a warm front and then again along a surface trough over the panhandles of Oklahoma & Texas. Timing for these storms is mainly after 6PM. The stronger storms are expected to produce golf ball sized hail and winds 60 to 80mph.