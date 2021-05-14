Health officials monitor cluster of Coronavirus strains in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified a cluster of cases of a Covid-19 variant.
They noted 17 recent cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, also referred to as the India variant.
13 of those were associated with Cleveland County.
Health officials say of the 17, three were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine and two were partially vaccinated.
None of them have been hospitalized.
Health officials say they are monitoring the situation and urged people to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
