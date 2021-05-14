Lawton Farmers Market kicks off Summer Market Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Farmers Market will begin their Summer Market on Saturday.
The Summer Market takes place in Cameron University’s Stadium Parking Lot at 227 SW 38th Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
A variety of vendors from all over Southwest Oklahoma will be there offering all kinds of meat, including beef, aged beef, grass fed longhorn beef, lamb, pastured pork, and goat.
There will also be fresh eggs, and any spring fruits and vegetables you could possibly want ranging from bok choy to lettuces, to kale, beets, radishes, celery, strawberries, sprouts, and so much more.
Vendors offering artisan crafts such as handmade soap, woodwork, leatherwork, handcrafted and handsewn items, and many other creations will also be in attendance.
In addition the Comanche County Health Department will be at Opening Day offering all three vaccines to the public ages 12 and up, minors must have a parent in attendance to receive a vaccine.
Because Cameron University is still under a mask mandate, visitors will be required to wear a mask.
