Lawton health expert on new CDC guidelines

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local health official is weighing in on the CDC announcing fully vaccinated people can go without a mask indoors and out.
Dr. Scott Michener with Comanche County Memorial said this is one step closer in getting back to normal.
“Those people who are vaccinated can now live their life like the pandemic is over,” Michener said.
However, he said some medical experts feel like the move was made to soon.
“There’s some epidemiologist, and virologist who are concerned that we’ve jumped the gun because America does not have 60 to 80-percent vaccinated with was kind of our targets,” Michener said.
Shari Felix is fully vaccinated, and has mixed emotions about the new guidelines.
She said throughout the pandemic she always wore her mask and credits it to not getting sick.
“It’s almost kind of scary to take it off now. I’ve been so use to it, but I am gradually going into it,” Felix said.
Paula Jordan hasn’t been vaccinated, but said the recent update has her leaning towards getting it.
“In fact, I’m thinking about going and getting vaccinated, today,” Jordan said.
Michener said that’s what he hoped for.
“The vaccine works so well. That if you’re vaccinated they are saying you can go back to living a normal life with others that are vaccinated, that’s what they are saying. The vaccine works so well, there’s been big studies showing it’s almost 100-percent affective in preventing severe COVID,” Michener said.
He said without the vaccine you’re putting yourself at high risk of getting the virus.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.