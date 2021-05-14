Main Street Duncan holding Chisholm Trail Poker Run Saturday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Main Street Duncan will will be hosting their Chisholm Trail Poker Run Saturday.
The event will begin at noon and run until 5 p.m. and first and final stops will be in downtown Duncan.
You can purchase your first card to play for $10 and then additional cards for drivers or passengers will be $5 each.
All stops along the way will include other activities, like bean bag tosses or bowling.
Organizers say participating in the event directly supports small business owners through the grants, trainings, and other services Main Street Duncan offers.
Sponsors for the event include Oklahoma Educators Credit Union, Old 81 Tattoo, Kochendorfer Brewery, and the City of Duncan.
For more information, you can visit the poker run’s Facebook event page.
