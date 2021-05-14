Man facing assault, attempting to elude police charges in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a gun at a person and trying to elude Lawton police.
According to the affidavit, Michael Rogers was looking under the hood of his truck in the driveway of the victim’s girlfriend.
Investigators say Rogers pulled a gun from his waistband as the victim was walking up and pointed it at the man, prompting him to run.
The affidavit reports that Rogers allegedly drove off when approached by police, leading officers on short chase before crashing.
He faces several charges, including Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempting to Elude Police and a pair of drug charges.
He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
