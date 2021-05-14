Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nearly half MLB teams reach 85% vaccine threshold

MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.
MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Major League Baseball is letting some teams relax their COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, the league said nearly half of major league teams have 85% of their players and coaches vaccinated.

Clubs that reach that level can loosen up health and safety protocols.

The league also reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases this week.

That number includes eight members of the New York Yankees, who tested positive despite already being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
You will soon be able to buy a cocktail at a bar or restaurant and take it home with you to...
‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A Duncan man has been charged after being accused of beating a woman and forcing her to ingest...
Duncan man accused of forcing woman to ingest meth
A Fort Sill civilian employee was found unresponsive Thursday at the Lake Elmer Thomas...
Fort Sill identifies civilian employee found dead at LETRA RV park

Latest News

Brad Chambers and his landscaping crew sat in lunchtime traffic on Tuesday when they saw...
GRAPHIC: Man rescues puppy bleeding out from stabbing
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
Authorities are hoping new footage will help identify the two suspects.
GRAPHIC: FBI in search of 2 suspects seen in new Capitol riot video
Video shows a woman spitting at employees of a California restaurant after they asked her to...
Woman spits at restaurant employees after they ask her to wear mask in Calif.