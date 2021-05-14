7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible through much of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, mostly cloudy with the possibility for scattered showers and isolated storms arriving from the west. Storms that approach Texoma will weaken and fall apart into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
On Saturday, mostly cloudy with highs topping out near 80 degrees. A disturbance will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong-to-severe late in the evening with the main threats being hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph.
Additional disturbances arrive on Sunday bringing a few rounds of showers and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible.
A front will become nearly stationary over our area late Monday night and storms will develop along the front. The front will move very little through Wednesday before moving northward as a warm front. As a result, severe weather will be possible through much of next week. Models suggest rain totals ranging anywhere from 2-6′' with higher amounts in isolated locations.
