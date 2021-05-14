Public Safety Facility Hosts Grand Opening, Tours Today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is hosting a grand opening for the Public Safety Facility today, Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 100 S. Railroad Street.
Ground broke at the facility in 2017 however plans for construction have been in place since 2014 with the general idea being to have the city’s major emergency management departments all under one roof.
As of today, the city’s courts, fire department and police department are all housed within the buildings three floors and about 100 thousand square feet.
The project’s total cost was about $34.4 million dollars according to city officials.
City officials say anyone entering the building for tours must wear a mask and that all are welcomed to attend.
